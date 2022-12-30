LANCASTER — Mr. Luke Ryan Chesser, 32, of Lancaster passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
He was born June 4, 1990, in Lancaster, a son of Martin Harper Chesser and the late Wanda Gail Chesser.
A service to celebrate the life of Luke will be announced at a later date.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Chesser.