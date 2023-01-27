Lula Lee W. Harris, 90, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at First Washington Baptist Church. The Rev. Johnnie Rose will officiate. Burial is in Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Edgar Williams and late Mamie McIlwain Williams, she was born June 30, 1932, in Pleasant Hill.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol Felicia Izzard and Della Anita Harris, both of Lancaster; one brother, Maurice Williams of Charlotte, N.C.; and four grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.