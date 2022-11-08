Mable ‘Nickye’ Casey Outen, 88, passed peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Advent Health and Rehab in Zephyrhills, Fla.

Nickye was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Greer, a daughter of the late Marion R. Casey and Cora S. Reynolds. Nickye was married to the love of her life, Mr. James “Outie” Howard Outen, for 66 years before he passed peacefully on Oct.29, 2016, while she held his hand.

Trending Videos