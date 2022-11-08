Mable ‘Nickye’ Casey Outen, 88, passed peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Advent Health and Rehab in Zephyrhills, Fla.
Nickye was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Greer, a daughter of the late Marion R. Casey and Cora S. Reynolds. Nickye was married to the love of her life, Mr. James “Outie” Howard Outen, for 66 years before he passed peacefully on Oct.29, 2016, while she held his hand.
Mrs. Nickye Outen retired from Belk Lindsey department store in the early 1990s. She loved her family, friends and her extended family through her active membership in Piedmont United Methodist Church. She served on many committees in the church and taught Sunday school until her health began to fail. Nickye and Outie lived in a community, where they enjoyed helping the neighbors by taking them to doctor’s appointments and running other errands. Most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior and studying God’s Word. In her final years, she enjoyed the company of her grandchildren, sitting on the beach watching the sunset, and eating sweets.
Nickye is survived by one son, James “Randy” Randolph Outen of Port Richey, Fla. She had eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Nickye was preceded in death by her husband, James “Outie” Howard Outen; infant daughter, Amber Lee; son, Mark Elliotte Outen; grandson, Michael Outen; sisters, Ethel Smith and Ada Caskey; and three brothers, Joseph, John and Hazle Casey.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mable “Nickye” Casey Outen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Greenville Memorial Gardens, 7784 Augusta Road, Piedmont, S.C.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.