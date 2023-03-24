Mamie Cureton Chavis, 87, died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
A daughter of the late Arthur C. Cureton Sr. and late Alberta Howie Cureton, she was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mamie Cureton Chavis, 87, died Thursday, March 16, 2023.
A daughter of the late Arthur C. Cureton Sr. and late Alberta Howie Cureton, she was born Dec. 15, 1935, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park. Viewing was Thursday, March 23, at the funeral home.
Survivors include two daughters, Rozetta “Rose” C. Thompkins and Debra Thompson; three sons, William A. Chavis Jr., Michael C. Chavis and Stephone T. Chavis; brother, Arthur C. Cureton; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Leave condolences at crawfh@comporium.net.