LANCASTER — Mrs. Mamie Lee Gaither Bell, 73, of 1140 Westminster Drive, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 2367 Douglas Road, Great Falls.