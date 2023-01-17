A Lancaster man has been arrested and a teenager detained in the fatal shooting of a woman during a home invasion last week.
Kristopher Orlando Thomas, 21, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Stephanie Johnson, 35, at a 15th Street home.
Johnson died at the scene and her 15-year-old son was seriously injured in the shooting. Both were shot about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as suspects in the home invasion and shooting. Investigators say the motive was robbery.
An LCSO release said Thomas was armed with a handgun, and the juvenile was armed with an aluminum baseball bat. They entered the home by force. The adult male resident struggled with the intruders and was beaten by both. During the struggle, Thomas fired the handgun and struck the victims.
The residents of the 15th Street home were a family of four — the man and his fiancee, who was killed, and her two teenage sons. The son who was shot is expected to recover.
Thomas was arrested after he was spotted by a deputy Saturday, Jan. 14, behind Lancaster Manor off of Chesterfield Avenue. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary in the first degree, attempted armed robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is jailed in the Lancaster County Detention Center, and bond was denied.
The juvenile was detained Friday, Jan. 13, and will appear before a Lancaster County Family Court judge for a detention hearing. The 6th Court Solicitor will determine whether to prosecute him as an adult.
“We are pleased we identified these two suspects and got them into custody so quickly,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The investigators with the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force and our deputies worked around the clock, and we had help from several other agencies during the investigation and the search for the suspects. These interagency relationships allowed us to quickly gather information and get boots on the ground and in the air to put these two in jail.
“I am thankful for all of the help we received, and I hope this family receives some comfort from knowing that those responsible for these horrific crimes will now face justice.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
