A Heath Springs man was shot at Lancaster Motor Speedway and later died at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center from his injuries this weekend.
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Rodney Tobias Cunningham, 53. The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, during the last race of the night.
Deputies were at the track working during the event and immediately responded to the area where the shooting occurred.
After a lengthy manhunt, police arrested Bryan Terrell Mitchell, 37, of Rock Hill and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Overnight manhunt
According to police, Mitchell left the speedway after the shooting and was spotted on two different occasions near Lancaster early Sunday, Aug. 28.
At about 3 a.m., Mitchell entered the Scotchman Store at Charlotte Highway and Shiloh Unity Road. Deputies were called, but he had left the store by the time they got there. About 5 a.m., Mitchell was spotted along Charlotte Highway, just north of the new Cane Creek Bridge construction, but he ran into the woods.
Officers set up a perimeter and requested assistance from other agencies, including SLED, the Lancaster County and York County sheriff’s offices, Lancaster Police Department and the S.C. Highway Patrol. As a SLED helicopter tried to track him from the air, K-9 units from both sheriff’s offices tracked Mitchell near the Roselyn construction site between Charlotte Highway and Old Hickory Road.
Mitchell was finally taken into custody about 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Mitchell’s motive in the shooting is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if Mitchell and Cunningham were acquainted.
“By the time Mitchell was taken into custody, we had 60-plus officers and K-9 units on the ground and a helicopter in the air,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Mitchell had nowhere to go. I appreciate the vital information provided by the witnesses at the race track, which allowed us to identify Mitchell within minutes of the shooting.”
Faile also thanked all the agencies that participated in the search for Mitchell.
“The level of cooperation and professionalism exhibited by everybody who played a part in this investigation and search is commendable,” he said.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.