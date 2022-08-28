A Heath Springs man was shot at Lancaster Motor Speedway and later died at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center from his injuries this weekend.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Rodney Tobias Cunningham, 53. The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, during the last race of the night.

