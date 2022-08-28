RACE TRACK SHOOTING

Police vehicles arrive back at the command post at the Roselyn construction site after Bryan Terrell Mitchell, 37, was arrested Sunday morning. He was charged with murder in the shooting death of Rodney Tobias Cunningham, 53, at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 27.

 COURTESY OF LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Heath Springs man was shot at Lancaster Motor Speedway and later died at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center from his injuries this weekend.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Rodney Tobias Cunningham, 53. The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, during the last race of the night.

