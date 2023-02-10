A Charlotte man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Robert Srnovrsnik, 53, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at Atrium Main hospital in Charlotte, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Charlotte man died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Robert Srnovrsnik, 53, died Thursday, Feb. 9, at Atrium Main hospital in Charlotte, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 521, with the collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Based on the Highway Patrol, Srnovrsnik was driving a 2004 Honda motorcycle and struck the back of a 2022 Mitsubishi SUV that was stopped in traffic. Both vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 521 when the accident happened.
The accident is being investigated by the Highway Patrol.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.