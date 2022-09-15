A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident just outside of Lancaster.
A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle accident just outside of Lancaster.
The accident happened about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on Douglas Road near Sims Road.
Paul Culp, 34, of Lancaster was killed in the collision between the motorcycle he was driving and another vehicle, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, Culp, who was driving a 1995 Honda motorcycle, was struck by a 2001 Toyota truck making a left turn off Douglas Road into a private drive. Culp died at the scene.
The name of the truck driver was not released.
The accident is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
