A Lancaster man is missing and police are asking for the community’s help.
Jeffrey Lowell Phillips, 56, was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at 425 Clinton Ave. in Lancaster.
Phillips is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.
He was on foot and walks quickly. Phillips has a medical condition and needs to be located as soon as possible.
If you see him, call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or call 911.
