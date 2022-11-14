A Lancaster man received 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to a 2021 shooting.
Ryquon James, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday, Nov. 7, after pleading guilty in Lancaster County General Sessions Court.
On Nov. 8 2021, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Twilight Road. When they arrived, officers found a bullet had struck the victim’s family residence.
According to the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, James had sent a video to his ex-girlfriend and granddaughter of the victim minutes before the shooting took place. The video showed James in the driveway of the victim’s home making threats to his ex-girlfriend.
Law enforcement received a description of James’ vehicle and officers were able to locate it minutes after the shooting. James then fled from police, which resulted in a single-car accident.
James pleaded guilty under an Alford plea to discharging a firearm into a dwelling, attempted murder and failure to stop for a blue light. He pleaded in front of Judge Daniel Hall.
An Alford plea is when there is sufficient evidence for a judge or a jury to convict a person, who is then allowed to plead guilty without actually admitting guilt.
