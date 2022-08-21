A man was shot to death Friday night in Lancaster.
Lancaster Police Department officers responded to a call about 10 p.m. Aug. 19 about a gunshot victim at a home on Willow Lake Road.
There they found Jason Shannon, 43, who had multiple gunshot wounds.
He died at the scene, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
No other information is available at this time.
The case is under investigation as a homicide by the Lancaster Police, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, or the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.