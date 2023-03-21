The Palmetto Poison Center invites the public to join them in observing National Poison Prevention Week, which began March 19.
Each year more than 2 million calls are received at poison centers nationwide. Calling a poison center is faster and more accurate than an internet search.
On average, 90% of poisonings happen in American homes each year, and more than 70% of people who call a poison center get the help they need right where they are – saving the cost of a trip to a doctor or hospital.
The Palmetto Poison Center serves all counties in South Carolina and each year receives about 31,000 calls. While more than half of the calls originate from issues with children, poisonings can happen at any age.
Additional examples of calls to poison center may include an older adult medication error, a chemical exposure at home or on the job site, a teenager taking an unknown or known substance intentionally, a bee sting, and so much more.
South Carolina residents can prevent poisonings within the state by following these poison prevention tips:
• Keep all household products and medicines locked up, and out of sight and reach of children and vulnerable adults.
• Use child-resistant packaging properly by closing the container securely after use and storing immediately after use.
• When any product is in use, keep it in sight. Walking away from it even briefly can lead to a poisoning.
• Keep all items in their original containers.
• Read the label before using any product or medicine. Dose instructions are not suggestions; they are safety guidelines.
• Avoid taking medicine in front of children, who love to copy adults.
• Talk to your teenager about the risk of taking medicine or substances intentionally or accepting these items from someone they don’t know.
• Vulnerable adults should be supervised as well to avoid poison-related injuries.
Call 1-800-222-1222 for free, confidential information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
The Palmetto Poison Center invites you to browse its website, http://poison.sc.edu, and order free information for your home. Check out its Facebook page for information and promotions. Plan ahead and be safe.