LANCASTER — Mrs. Margaret Jo Arant Taylor, 91, entered into rest on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Cheraw Healthcare.
Funeral services were held at noon Tuesday, March 28, from the chapel of Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home by Dr. Michael Taylor and Brent Taylor.
The family greeted friends from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, prior to the service at the funeral home, and other times at the home of Brent and Brooke Taylor. Friends and family were welcome to stop by the funeral home Monday, March 27, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to view and pay their respects.
The graveside service was 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lancaster, by Pastor Jason Pope. The family greeted friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Taylor was born Dec. 1, 1931. in Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Ben Carl and Myrtle Laney Arant. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School. “Miss Jo,” as she was affectionately known to many, worked as a professional photographer with Blackston Photography of Pageland for over 27 years. She was quick to remind you if she took your elementary, high school or prom pictures throughout her career. She was a former member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church of Lancaster and a charter member of Living Faith Baptist Church of Jefferson, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and faithful nursery worker.
Following her retirement, Jo was a dedicated caregiver to both her mother and husband until their passing. A lady with an incredible work ethic, she could be found in her garden before sunrise. When outside work was completed, she would spend the remainder of the day in her kitchen cooking, baking and canning late into the night. She also was a very talented seamstress who never refused a job, no matter the intricate detail or time constraint.
In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Margaret Jo moved to Cheraw Healthcare, due to declining health. Even with the many limitations and restrictions brought on by the pandemic, “Nanny” quickly developed lasting friendships. She was known for her beautiful, contagious smile to all the residents and staff. No matter if you addressed her as Miss Jo, Momma, Nanny, Grandma Jo or Mrs. Taylor, you knew you were loved when you saw that smile!
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hugh L. Taylor Jr.; son, the Rev. Doug Taylor; brother, Carl Laney Arant; and sisters, Frances A. Estridge, Bob Marlowe and Vickie Steele.
Survivors include her children, the Rev. Michael (Phyllis) Taylor of Kannapolis, N.C., and Cathy (Ricky) Stogner of Lancaster; daughter-in-law, Rhnae Taylor of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Phillip (Lori) Taylor of Lancaster, Michael Paul (Amanda) Taylor of Kannapolis; Mandi (Mike) Howell of Lancaster, Jay Stogner of Lancaster; Brent (Brooke) Taylor of Chesterfield and Timothy Taylor of Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Sloane (Austin) Wrape, Caden Taylor, Courtney (Jamie) Hayes, Baleigh Snipes, Cameron Taylor, Andrew Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Sydney (Dillon) Crook, Nick Jones, Noah Fields, Thaxton Stogner, Sadie Stogner, Anna Belle Taylor and Ava Taylor; her two great-great grandbabies that are soon to be arriving, Madden Cole Crook and Emerie Blayke Hayes; in addition to generations of nieces and nephews.
Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Stephen Smith and the staff and administration of Cheraw Healthcare for the exceptional love and care they provided. A special thank you to family friend, Susan “Shane” Melton of Palmetto Transport for always accompanying her to medical visits and an occasional stop for ice cream. And more recently we owe a debt of gratitude to Agape Hospice and nurse April Carter for helping our precious loved one and family experience her final few days with comfort, compassion and dignity.
In keeping with Mrs. Taylor’s passion of always supporting her children, memorial contributions are recommended on behalf of her son Mike to: Shield a Badge with Prayer, Chaplain Michael Taylor, 2122 Hopedale St., Kannapolis, NC 28083; or on behalf of her daughter Cathy to: Alzheimer’s Research Foundation of America, 332 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 1001.
Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, is serving the Taylor family and is grateful for the assistance of Burgess Funeral Home of Lancaster with the graveside arrangements.