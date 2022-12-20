Margaret Rebecca Crawford, 67, departed this life at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 16, 2022, at Beacon Place Hospice Facility in Greensboro, N.C. As she peacefully transitioned into eternal rest, she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Margaret was born on Jan. 10, 1955, in Lancaster. She was educated in the Lancaster County school system. Several years after graduation, she moved to Kannapolis, N.C., where she built a life for herself and her children. Margaret was employed by the Concord Telephone Co. (Windstream), where she provided them with more than 20 years of faithful service.

