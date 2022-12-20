Margaret Rebecca Crawford, 67, departed this life at 10:10 p.m. Dec. 16, 2022, at Beacon Place Hospice Facility in Greensboro, N.C. As she peacefully transitioned into eternal rest, she was surrounded by her loved ones.
Margaret was born on Jan. 10, 1955, in Lancaster. She was educated in the Lancaster County school system. Several years after graduation, she moved to Kannapolis, N.C., where she built a life for herself and her children. Margaret was employed by the Concord Telephone Co. (Windstream), where she provided them with more than 20 years of faithful service.
She was extremely passionate about spending time with her family, reading novels, completing seek-and-find puzzles, watching TV shows like HGTV, figure skating and professional tennis matches. Margaret also had a deep affinity for anything that involved shopping in any form.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Heyward and Wanda Crawford of Lancaster; and her brother, Michael Crawford of Lancaster.
Those left to cherish her memories include her son, Jason Crawford of Concord, N.C.; her daughters, Kiesha Heggins (Keith) of Greensboro, N.C., Myra Crawford of Concord; her siblings, Heyward Crawford Jr. of Lancaster, Donnie Crawford of Florida, Philip Crawford of Georgia, Mary Crockett (Lawrence) of Monroe, N.C., Cleveland Crawford (Sheree) of Charlotte, N.C., Hugh Crawford (Wanda) and Darren Crawford, all of Lancaster; her aunt, Ruth Loving of Far Rockaway, N.Y.; two very special cousins with whom she would spend hours talking on the telephone, Rebecca Walker (Albert) of Lancaster and Paulette Lynch of Baltimore, Md. Margaret has been blessed with seven grandchildren, Sakira Rucker, Jarret Butler, Summara Phillips, Kymon Heggins, Jaquon Crawford, Keith Heggins Jr. and Dasan Reasby; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Clark Funeral Home in Kannapolis has been selected to serve the needs of the family. Visitation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home chapel, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and expressions of kindness during this time of bereavement.