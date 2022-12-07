Mrs. Margie Denton Whitt, 80, widow of Charles James Whitt Sr., passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
She was born May 27, 1942, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Albert Lee Denton and Sally Hamilton Denton. Mrs. Whitt loved playing bingo, going to the beach, and her dog, Daisy.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Whitt will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 8, at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Zachary O. Whitt officiating.
Mrs. Whitt is survived by two sisters, Joann Mungo and her husband, Ray, and Barbara Horton, Joe Kaminer, all of Lancaster; her grandchildren, Zachary Whitt and his wife, Jenna, of Davidson, N.C., and Katie Whitt of Spartanburg; and four great-grandchildren, Kayden Whitt, Kizer Hughes, Piper Whitt and Harlowe Whitt.
Mrs. Whitt was preceded in death, along with her husband and parents, by her son, Charles James Whitt Jr.; three brothers, Gene Denton, Alvin Denton, James Denton; and three sisters, Vicky Faulkenberry, Brenda Stallings, Kay Walden.
The family will receive friends from 10:45 to 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Whitt.