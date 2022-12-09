LANCASTER — Mark Alan Sowell — devoted and beloved husband, father, “Pop Pop” and friend of many — passed away unexpectedly, but quietly, on the afternoon of Dec. 6, 2022, in his new home of Little River, surrounded by family. He was 65 years old.
Mark was born on May 20, 1957, in Lancaster, to Vadie Lee “Jackie” and James Thomas “J.T.” Sowell. An only child, he grew up on Memorial Park Road in Lancaster.
In his youth and teenage years, there was rarely good trouble he could not find. His junior year of high school, he met a beautiful sophomore named Debbie Baker and fell madly and deeply in love. Mark and Debbie were married on Feb. 24, 1979, and went on to build a wonderful life together, raising their two children, Scott and Stacey, whom they surrounded with constant love and support.
A graduate of Lancaster High School and York Technical College, Mark started his career at Duke Power, followed by Catalytic Engineering. He began working at Bowater (now New-Indy) in 1985, where he remained a dedicated employee for the next 37 years, eventually serving as contractor coordinator. He had just announced his retirement on Friday, Dec. 2.
A planner until the very end, Mark’s exacting eye for detail carried over into everything he did, creating extensive spreadsheets for every project, trip or life event. His packing lists could go on for pages.
A lifelong hunter and outdoorsman, he was a renowned reloading expert and long-range shooting enthusiast. With fellow hunting friends, he explored the backwoods of South Carolina, Texas and Ohio, and all the way to Argentina. His annual bear hunting trip to Bradford Camps in Maine were always one of the highlights of his year, more so for the deep bonds he created around the campfire.
Every February, Mark and Debbie would spend a weekend in Charleston with their dearest friends, who relied on Mark to secure the best dinner reservations months in advance. He loved good food and drink, and could often be found in front of his cherished Wolf Range, cooking masterful creations. He was especially proud of his extensive bourbon collection, spending hours researching (and sampling) the best bottles. His favorite night of the year was the last night of the annual family beach week in Garden City, when he served up his famous Low Country boil to the Sowells, Munns, McClellans and Lallas, with the table growing larger each year.
As he prepared for retirement, he bought a house in Little River, so he and Debbie could be closer to his daughter and her family. Over the last months, he oversaw the renovation, and relied heavily on his son-in-law Brad to create the perfect new home for him and Debbie. He was so excited for his new kitchen, which he designed and drew in meticulous detail.
More than anything, he loved his family, and nothing brought him greater joy than time he got to spend with his precious grandchildren, Nick and Nat. His gruff exterior hid a tender heart of gold.
He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Debbie; their children, Scott Sowell of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Stacey Sowell Munn of Little River; son-in-law (and son-in-spirit) Brad Munn; his grandchildren, Nicholas and Natalee Munn, who were the lights of his life; his sister-in-law, Shirley Baker; his devoted dogs, Check and Max; and more friends and friends-who-are-family than one can count.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and his faithful furry companion, Cash.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lancaster at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.10, with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. The memorial service will also be livestreamed and archived for viewing on the church’s website. Services will be provided by Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will be held at Lancaster Memorial Park, just across the street from his childhood home.
Memorial contributions may be made to CaringKind, a leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving, and for which Mark helped his son Scott raise nearly $11,000; and the American Heart Association.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Mark Sowell.