LANCASTER — Mark Alan Sowell — devoted and beloved husband, father, “Pop Pop” and friend of many — passed away unexpectedly, but quietly, on the afternoon of Dec. 6, 2022, in his new home of Little River, surrounded by family. He was 65 years old.

Mark was born on May 20, 1957, in Lancaster, to Vadie Lee “Jackie” and James Thomas “J.T.” Sowell. An only child, he grew up on Memorial Park Road in Lancaster.

Trending Videos