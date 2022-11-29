LANCASTER — Martha Ray Hatley, 85, died Nov. 24, 2022.
Funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. Receiving one hour before service.
She was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Nebraska and Nellie Laney. She was married, first to the late Roger Nash, second to Joseph Hatley.
She is survived by sons, David and Donald Nash; daughters, Susan Frey and Deirdre Porter; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Sandra Whitaker.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Nash; brothers, Henry, Marshall and Ted Laney; sisters, Virginia Clifton and Bobbie Laney.