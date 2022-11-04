LANCASTER — Mary Ann Brazell Baker, 89, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Atrium Union Hospital in Monroe, N.C., surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 14, 1933, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Wylie Jessie Brazell Sr. and Alice White Brazell. Mrs. Baker was married to the late Gerald Clyde Baker of Lancaster.
Mrs. Baker was born and raised in Lancaster and retired after 42 years with Springs Industries, working in the Sample Department of Grace Sewing Room. Mrs. Baker most enjoyed her loving family of three daughters, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens, cooking, canning and sewing. She attended Westside Baptist Church in Lancaster.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Baker will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lancaster Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Todd Robinson. The family will receive friends graveside.
Mrs. Baker is survived by three daughters, Sandra Roberts of Nashville, Tenn., Rhonda Lownds and her husband, Donny, of Rock Hill and Crystal Baker and her husband, Philip, of Matthews, N.C.; a brother, Clyde Brazell and his wife, Emily; a sister-in-law, Matrel Baker Mackey and her husband, Gerald, of Heath Springs; six grandchildren, Marie Roberts Johnson, Julie Roberts Baugher, Lorie Roberts, Marissa Sewell, Luke Baker and Robby Sewell; and five great-grandchildren, Torie Johnson, Emmie Grace Johnson, Ashbie Johnson, Austin Parker and Jackson Baugher.
Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by two brothers, the Rev. Thomas “Tommy” Brazell and Wylie J. Brazell Jr.; and three sisters, Bernice Vaughn, Faye Vaughn and Katherine “Sissy” Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can by made to Westside Baptist Church, 2066 Airport Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Baker.