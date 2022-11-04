LANCASTER — Mary Ann Brazell Baker, 89, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Atrium Union Hospital in Monroe, N.C., surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 14, 1933, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Wylie Jessie Brazell Sr. and Alice White Brazell. Mrs. Baker was married to the late Gerald Clyde Baker of Lancaster.

