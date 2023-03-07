Mary Ann West Byrd, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday evening, March 2, 2023, at White Oak Manor Lancaster, where she had been a resident briefly.

Mary Ann was born in Kershaw County, to the late Boyd Howard West and Annie Loutee Crow West. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. She enjoyed making crafts and working in her yard. She was married to the late Miller Jones "Mickey" Byrd.

