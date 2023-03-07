Mary Ann West Byrd, 89, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday evening, March 2, 2023, at White Oak Manor Lancaster, where she had been a resident briefly.
Mary Ann was born in Kershaw County, to the late Boyd Howard West and Annie Loutee Crow West. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. She enjoyed making crafts and working in her yard. She was married to the late Miller Jones "Mickey" Byrd.
She is survived by her son, Ronald "Ronnie” Byrd and his wife, Coleen, of Lancaster; her granddaughter, Melanie Mancuso and her husband, Pierluigi Mancuso, of New Jersey, three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Lukas and Hannah Mancuso; her sister-in-law, Carol B. West, of Lake Wateree; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul H. West; and two sisters, Reba West Hammond and Betty Lou West Mahaffey.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, in Lancaster Memorial Park, Lancaster. The Rev. Marty Simmons will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 1026 Grace Ave., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.