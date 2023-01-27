Mary Ann Catoe McKinney, 60, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Her funeral service was Friday, Jan. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
A daughter of Cora Le Stevenson and the late Roy Lee Hilton and late Clarence Stevenson Sr., she was born April 11, 1962, in Chesterfield County.
Survivors include her husband, John ALbert McKinney Sr.; son, John Albert McKinney Jr.; daughter, Tamika L. McKinney; her mother; brothers, Roy Catoe Jr., Clarence Stevenson Jr., Mitchell Hilton, Kelly Carelock, Russell Sevens; sisters, Renee S. Brown, Gloria Catoe Phillips, Carol Harper, Brenda Miller; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.