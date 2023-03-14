LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Frances Sanders Crawford, 89, passed away March 10, 2023.
She is survived by her niece and caretaker, Debbie Crawford Hindman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was born Feb. 10, 1934, in Blackstock. Mrs Crawford was the only daughter of Walter Brice Sanders and Katherine Lewis Foutz Sanders. She was a graduate and valedictorian of Blackstock High School; and was employed with J.P. Stevens in Great Falls as an accountant for 20 years. She was a member of the Fort Lawn United Methodist Church.
Mary was a quiet lady with a great sense of humor, very kind, thoughtful and a great listener, with tons of wisdom to share. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 62 years, Calvin Lewis Crawford; her parents, Walter and Katherine Sanders; and her five brothers, J.W. Sanders, Joe C. Sanders, William B. Sanders, Bobby Lee Sanders and Henry Lewis Sanders.
With much appreciation and thanks to the staff that helped with Aunt Mary’s care, thank you to everyone for your care, thoughtfulness during this time: Shannon Blanks, Patricia Helms, Breeanna Cook, Heather, Susan Reeves and Karmen, Agape Care of Rock Hill and Lancaster Home Health.
The committal service for Mrs. Crawford was held Tuesday, March 14, at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn, with the Pastor Ruth Anne Pitt officiating.
The family greeted friends following the committal service at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Lawn United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 310, Fort Lawn, SC 29714.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Crawford.