LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Gail Yandel, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rock Hill, presided by Craig Craze and conducted by Nathan McLemore. Burial followed at Sharon Memorial Park, Charlotte, N.C.
She was born in Charlotte on Sept. 15, 1938, a daughter of the late Kenneth Nichols and Mary Nalle Smith.
Mrs. Yandel is survived by her husband, John Don Yandel of the home; sons, Brian L. Phillips and Daniel W. Phillips; daughter, Kelley P. Strauss; stepson, Joseph Yandel; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, Lancaster.