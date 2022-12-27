LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Gail Yandel, 84, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Funeral services will be announced on Jerry Hartley Funeral Website.
She is survived by her husband; sons, Brian Phillips, (Dena) and Daniel Phillips (Leslie); daughter, Kelley Strauss (Andrew); 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, Lancaster, is in charge.