LANCASTER — Mary Jo Mathis Yarborough, 69, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 2, 1953, a daughter of the late Joseph Mathis and Mary Adams Mathis. Mary Jo worked for Bauknight Orthodontics for 25 years. She retired after 20 years from Faulkner Animal Hospital. Mary Jo loved going to the beach, traveling and hosting friends at her home. Family was most important to her, and she loved them all dearly, especially her grandchildren and her granddog, Oscar. Mary Jo was a very active and faithful member of First Presbyterian Church.

