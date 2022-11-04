LANCASTER — Mary Jo Mathis Yarborough, 69, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born Feb. 2, 1953, a daughter of the late Joseph Mathis and Mary Adams Mathis. Mary Jo worked for Bauknight Orthodontics for 25 years. She retired after 20 years from Faulkner Animal Hospital. Mary Jo loved going to the beach, traveling and hosting friends at her home. Family was most important to her, and she loved them all dearly, especially her grandchildren and her granddog, Oscar. Mary Jo was a very active and faithful member of First Presbyterian Church.
Mary Jo is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Threatt (Stephen), Allison Sherman (Jay) and Tindall Yarborough; three grandchildren, Cort Sherman, Trenton Sherman and Nya Sherman; her brother, Jimmy Mathis (Janet); sister-in-law, Betty Adams; and her nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Kenneth Adams.
The celebration of life service for Mary Jo will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Mary Jo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mary Jo Yarborough.