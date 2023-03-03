LANCASTER — Mrs. Mary Lou Hennis, 84, mother of Lorie Myers, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at her home.
Services and burial will be at South Webster Cemetery in South Webster, Ohio, directed by D.W. Swick Funeral Home.
Mary was born April 11, 1938, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Albert Milton McGuire and Stella Caldwell McGuire. She was married to the late Roy D. Hennis. Mary was a homemaker and member of the Nazarene Church, and has lived in Lancaster for the past 13 years.
A memorial service will be held at the Sonlight Community Church of The Nazarene in Lancaster at a later date.
Mary is survived by three sons, John Ray Fulk (Teresa), Timothy Robert Fulk (Rebecca) and Michael Larry Fulk (Barbara, deceased); one daughter, Lorie Roberta (Fulk) Myers (Steve, deceased), where Mrs. Mary resided in Lancaster; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Arlene McGuire Damron.
Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis Milton McGuire and James Leroy McGuire.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home in Lancaster and D.W. Swick Funeral Home in South Webster, Ohio, are taking good care of Mrs. Mary Lou Hennis and her family.
Services will be directed by Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, 803-285-8000.