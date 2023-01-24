Mary Louise Mix, 64, “Mae Mae,” passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
A daughter of the late Margaret Mix and the late Willie Shields, she was born on Dec. 8, 1958.
Survivors are two daughters, Jeannette L Mix of Liberty and Quamesha L. Mix of Suitland, Md.; one sister, Kimberly A. Mix of Suitland; one brother, Leroy Mix of Heath Springs; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Stewart Funeral Home, with burial in the Highland Heights Cemetery.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Stewart Funeral Home.