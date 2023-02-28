Mary Thompson Blackmon, 63, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Thompson and was reared by the late Lucinda and George Cornelius. Mary was married to James Blackmon.
Survivors are her husband; two sons, Jason Thompson and Arkevion Goodman; one grandchild, Jaylon Thompson; one brother, Larry Thompson; and three sisters, Lenora Thompson, Viola Thompson and Emma T. Jones (Daryl).
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church, 3603 John G. Richards Road, Liberty Hill. Face masks will be required at the service.