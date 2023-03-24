LANCASTER — Mr. Matthew Brady Whitaker, 33, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
He was born April 10, 1989, a son of the late Tommy Whitaker and Melba Morgan Rape. Matthew loved the beach and dancing. He was full of life and would light up a room when he walked in. He loved his family and friends very much.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Matthew will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the Lancaster High School Multipurpose Building, with the Rev. Randy Mellichamp officiating.
Matthew is survived by his companion, Danny Bell of Lancaster; two brothers, TJ Whitaker (Amanda) of Kershaw and Toby Whitaker of Tennessee; his godmother, Angi Hunter of Lancaster; three nephews, Hayden Casey, Bentlee Casey and Tommy Whitaker Jr.; three nieces, Lyndsay Casey, Ceanna Walters and AnnaBeth Whitaker; cousins, Melony Heath, Casey Port, Jill White, Cayla Port and many more.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Derrick Rape.
