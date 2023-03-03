Maxine Sowell Roberts, 88, of Kershaw, passed away Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023, at White Oak Manor, Lancaster.
She was born Aug. 12, 1934, in Lancaster County. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Clifton Sowell and Dicie Ann Gardner Sowell.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by four sons, Dennis (Bunchie) Roberts, Mike Roberts, Dale (Wendy) Roberts and Stevie (Angie) Roberts; one daughter, Karen Roberts; a special daughter, Patty Hilton; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by one brother, Jim (Sandy) Sowell; one sister, Molly Wallace; numerous nieces and nephews and her fur baby, J.J.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robbie Edgar Roberts; five sisters; two brothers; and a special friend, Jack Gardner.
Mrs. Roberts’ funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, in the sanctuary of Oakhurst Baptist Church in Heath Springs. The Rev. Sean Stroud will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends Sunday afternoon, one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m., in the church fellowship hall and other times at her home.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church, 394 Barrett Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.