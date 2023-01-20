Elections have consequences, and without a doubt, January’s America looks much different than December’s America.
Voters spoke with a loud and clear voice that inflation and the economy are on the forefront of their minds. With President Joe Biden remaining in the White House for the next two years and Republicans now in control of the House of Representatives, voters will now insist that Congress take action to address the nation’s growing economic concerns.
One issue that could significantly benefit South Carolina’s economy is the elimination of the regressive federal electric vehicle subsidy that benefits the wealthy at low and middle-income families’ expense. The tax credit, which was just revamped and restored for select car makers, essentially forces middle-class workers to subsidize the well-to-do’s vehicle preferences.
Just recently, Sen. Lindsey Graham raised this concern in a spat he had with Tesla’s Elon Musk, the new chief executive of Twitter.
Graham pointed out that Biden’s extension of this subsidy only helps wealthy people like Musk, who has already been subsidized to the tune of millions of dollars by the federal government, and the nation’s wealthy electric vehicle customers, the vast majority of which make over $100,000 a year.
Graham is right: Musk is already the richest man in the world and doesn’t need more of our hard-earned money to finance his companies.
In fact, some argue that, without subsidies, Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla would have more incentive to crack down on the quality control concerns expressed by consumers and regulatory bodies like the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.
But the concerns Graham laid out also raise a larger question for the state of South Carolina, especially its many automakers and autoworkers: Why should the federal government pick the winners and losers in our state’s economy?
To qualify for the new credit, which already caters to the wealthy, manufacturers must meet certain politically motivated union and sourcing requirements. The winners of this giveaway will be political darlings like Musk; the losers will be workers at car plants in our backyard like BMW and Volvo, which are unlikely to qualify.
According to the S.C. Department of Commerce, the automotive industry in South Carolina has a total economic impact of more than $27 billion, while according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping 200,000 are employed by the transportation and material moving occupations. To think that the federal government can artificially weaken this industry’s strong economic presence in our state with the stroke of a pen is frustrating, to say the least.
If not fixed by Congress and the White House, this policy will also negatively affect the environmental movement at large. As Gov. Henry McMaster said, this EV subsidy “not only discriminates against certain American workers, but also undermines the efforts by automotive manufacturers to grow the electric vehicle market and meet broader climate goals.”
McMaster’s point cannot be understated. If the government is serious about promoting policies that support a greener, cleaner future, it should pass laws that treat all vehicle manufacturers the same. Instead, this handout will calcify the marketplace by giving companies like Tesla an unfair market advantage in a way that decreases the likelihood that real, sustainable free-market environmental solutions will ever be found.
The voters have spoken, and it is now up to politicians in Washington to change the way business is done. Time will tell whether they are listening and if Congress will convince the president to shelve the more extreme elements of his agenda for a plan that benefits all South Carolina’s taxpayers and workers, but here’s hoping so. It’s time to get Washington out of our wallets.
Sandy McGarry is a former South Carolina state representative.