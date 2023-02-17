Civic involvement is the key to good government and the Republican Party encourages everyone to get involved.
The Lancaster County Republican Party will be holding its bi-annual re-organization meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the American Legion, 823 S. Main St., Lancaster.
Those who attend will elect Republican Party precinct officers, as well as delegates to our county convention, which will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, also at the American Legion in Lancaster.
Precinct reorganization is also the start of a process that elects delegates to the S.C. GOP State Convention, which takes place in May (this will be held on a Saturday in Columbia, date to be determined).
If you can’t make the re-organization meeting, we’ll have a make-up meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at the Lancaster County Republican Party headquarters, 705 S.C. 9 Bypass East in Lancaster.
Attending these events allows you to get involved in the Republican Party and elect county GOP officers, as well as represent your neighborhood or community to state, and possibly, national GOP events.
These events allow you to get involved in politics and government, as well as to grow the Republican Party. In addition to concerned citizens from across Lancaster County, many local elected officials will be there, as the vast majority of elected offices in Lancaster County are held by Republicans, allowing you to meet them and share your concerns.
If you’re concerned about issues such as ensuring good local government, public safety and supporting law enforcement, controlling runaway taxes, ensuring a strong national defense, and spending, or just want to learn more about local, state and national government, I invite you to attend. You’ll find we’re a friendly crowd of neighbors!
This is truly a grassroots opportunity to become involved and to have a say in our party. Please take advantage of this opportunity by coming to our meeting. We encourage you to bring friends, relatives and neighbors. Everyone is welcome. It is time to get involved.
Sandy McGarry is chair of the Lancaster County Republican Party.