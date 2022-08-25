It’s been a year since Lancaster County EMS paramedic Richard McKinney died from COVID-19.
Overcome by the respiratory virus, the 45-year-old husband and father died Aug. 24, 2021.
The difference McKinney made in the lives of others has not been forgotten. He had been with Lancaster County EMS since 2013.
The military veteran was honored for his service last month at the National Emergency Medical Services Memorial Ceremony in Arlington, Va.
The annual service, held July 23, honors first responders killed in the line of duty. This year’s remembrance included those like McKinney, who died as a result of COVID-19 if they contracted the virus while responding to calls.
The pandemic did not and does not discriminate against anybody, especially medical workers, said Josh Faulkenberry of Lancaster County EMS. He was McKinney’s supervisor.
Faulkenberry and Greg Brasington of EMS attended the ceremony, along with members of the McKinney family.
McKinney’s tragic loss, Faulkenberry said, still stings the agency. Faulkenberry and Brasington are also members of the county EMS honor guard, which appears at events and functions across the state, ranging from funerals and memorial services to symposiums and college football games.
Faulkenberry noted that McKinney was known for his good-natures antics, fun-loving streak, genuine care, unselfishness and a willingness to go above and beyond to help when and where he could.
“It really hit home for us last year during the Christmas holidays because Richard was always Santa Claus for the county library. They didn’t know it was Richard and called us last year trying to get in touch with him,” Faulkenberry said. “Richard is constantly coming up. We’re always talking about him.”
McKinney was one of 72 honorees remembered at the solemn ceremony. Of the 72 remembered, 41 of them had COVID-19 listed as the case of death. The service also recognizes and supports their family members, as well as those on the front lines.
“Any time an emergency call is questionable or there is confirmed COVID, we use the masks (personal protective equipment) and decontaminate everything afterward,” Faulkenberry said. “It is what it is. That part hasn’t changed.”
During the service, McKinney’s wife, Brandy Youngblood-McKinney, was given a flag that had been flown over the U.S. capitol and a medallion with McKinney’s name on it. She is also a county paramedic.
McKinney’s name, photo and general information was presented to those in attendance.
“They treated everybody there like royalty,” said Josh Faulkenberry’s wife, Terri Faulkenberry.
Everybody that you met was your brother and your sister,” said Terri Faulkenberry, who also works at EMS. “They were so genuine. They took Richard’s little girl, Willow, under their wing. It was overwhelming. These were people that matter and you knew it from the time you got there.”
Sadly, she said, what stood out the most was the lack of support from other Palmetto State agencies.
“There were three people from South Carolina who were honored. Lancaster County had the only EMS that sent representation and that’s a shame,” Terri Faulkenberry said. “It was such a special time and, hopefully, it was a one-time thing. None of us want to lose anybody else, be we should be at this thing every year. We need to be here for them.”
