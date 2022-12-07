A medical issue with a bus driver led to an accident this week.
The accident happened Monday, Dec. 5, after a driver dropped a student off after school. The accident occurred off Baskins Hill Road area.
There were six students from the Andrew Jackson attendance zone on the bus at the time of the accident. One student was slightly injured, but was treated and released.
Camera footage on the bus and GPS information shows that the driver lost consciousness right after dropping a student off. The bus rolled off the road, hitting a car canopy and just missing a tree. Based on GPS information, the bus was going no more than 7 mph at the time of the incident.
“The impact to the canopy was minimal, because his speed was so low,” said Bryan Vaughn, district safety and transportation director.
The driver of the bus is in the hospital, being treated and evaluated.
