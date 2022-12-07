LANNWS-12-10-22 BUS ACCIDENT

A Lancaster County school bus sits besides a tree after hitting a car canopy off Baskins Hill Road on Monday, Dec. 5.

 Lancaster County School District

A medical issue with a bus driver led to an accident this week.

The accident happened Monday, Dec. 5, after a driver dropped a student off after school. The accident occurred off Baskins Hill Road area.

