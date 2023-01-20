New campus counselor Tamika Lewis wants USC Lancaster students to know one thing.
“Counseling is super important; therapy is super important — more important than most people know,” Lewis said. “Therapy is what untangles our thoughts.”
Before Lewis began working with USCL students this fall, the college used a service called Mygroup that offered counseling help via Zoom.
Now students struggling with stress and anxiety can get face-to-face help from Lewis.
“That’s been the primary cause of concern on campus, just navigating anxiety,” Lewis said.
Students may not think counseling is for them, Lewis said, so who is it for?
“Everybody,” Lewis said. “If you have breath in your body, air in your lungs, counseling is for you.”
So if you’re a USCL student, Lewis said, think about detangling with her. Schedule an appointment and you can rest easy, knowing you’re in good hands.
Lewis has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in professional counseling, both from Liberty University.
She’s still attending Liberty University, working toward getting her doctorate in counseling education and supervision.
Lewis, an Army veteran from Philadelphia, has never been the sole counselor of a college before, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have counseling experience.
“Yes, I’ve counseled students before,” Lewis said, “but not to this degree.
“I was a co-teacher at Liberty University,” she said. “And part of that job is when students have concerns about classes, concerns about assignments, we sit down with them. We talk through it.”
Lewis credits her hiring to her being a double-threat.
“My counseling and teaching experience — so I’m the counselor, but in the spring, I’ll also teach psych 101,” Lewis said. “Having both teaching and counseling was possibly what made me stand out.”