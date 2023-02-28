ROCK HILL — Mr. Michael Glenn Faile, 56, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home.
He was taken from us suddenly and unexpectedly.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, with the Rev. Terry Wingate officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Michael was born in Wurzburg Army Hospital, Wurzburg, Germany, but lived from early childhood in Rock Hill. He was the son of Glenn Neal Faile and Patsy Finley Faile. Michael graduated from Northwestern High School and earned two major subjects from York Tech. He had a long career in electrical and maintenance work. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2889.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his two sons, Brandon A. Faile of Wilmington, N.C., and Michael Jacob Faile, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., and a daughter-in-law, Kasumi; brother, Gary A. Faile; two sisters, Sherry F. Whitesides (Harry) and Terry F. Brittschneider (Joe); two nieces; and two nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Faile’s name to the VFW Auxiliary Post 2889, P.O. Box 3616, Rock Hill, SC 29730.