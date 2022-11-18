Michael Ira Gibson, 72, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
He was the son of the late Mary Margaret Gibson and the late Thomas Johnson.
Survivors are five siblings, Evangelist Amanda Tate, Jacqueline Bouser, Brenda Pellicci, Valarie Gibson-Price and Danny Johnson; and four aunts, Dora Mingo, Mary McCoy, Willie Mae Drakeford and Inell Wright.
Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will be in the I.C. Clinton Cemetery.
Viewing was 2-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Please sign online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.