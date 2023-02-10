Mr. Michael “C-Michael” Ray Mills, 71, of Pageland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his home.

Michael was born on Sept. 14, 1951, in Monroe, N.C., to the late Ray and Margaret Williams Mills. Michael was married to Molly Hudson Mills. In his younger years, he worked as a carpenter, and when his father passed away, Michael became a chicken farmer. After retirement, Michael threw himself into full time fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his grands, watching racing, gardening, walking, talking politics and attending his church, New Life Baptist Fellowship. He loved his family and friends dearly.

