During Black History Month, remember Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Brown.
He did a lot for Lancaster County, and he helped my wife and me. He helped us a lot – him and his daughter, Deborah Brown. Thank you, Jimmy and Deborah.
Also remember Harlean Howard, who used to be police chief. She also did a lot for the city of Lancaster.
Remember these three during Black History Month.
Carl M. Miles Sr.
Lancaster