This letter concerns Dukes Eye Care.
Thank you, Donna Dukes; you are truly one of God's angels. You are a beautiful lady with a heart of gold.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This letter concerns Dukes Eye Care.
Thank you, Donna Dukes; you are truly one of God's angels. You are a beautiful lady with a heart of gold.
Tell Johnny he is a lucky man.
I love you and thank you.
God bless you and Johnny and your family.
Carl Miles Sr.
Lancaster