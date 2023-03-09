On a warm and sunny afternoon, my husband and I went to the new Indian Land High School campus to walk. We started in the parking lot at the school and walked the entire campus. It is very impressive!
The building itself is beautiful with top-of-the-line baseball, soccer, track, football fields and facilities, lighted sidewalks and trash cans located all over the campus. (I’ll explain the mention of trash cans later.) Just gorgeous!
But as I walked, it made me sick to my stomach. Why, you ask? Well, because I am a retired teacher.
My last five years were at Brooklyn Springs Elementary. If you have never been to Brooklyn Springs, I challenge you to make a visit. And if you do make a visit, make sure it is on a cold, rainy day so that you can get a true feel for what it is like to attend school on that campus. The buildings are connected by sidewalks that flood and awnings that drip water on you as you go between buildings, which you have to do several times a day. There is no way to make the trip without stepping in water, or through mud, or enduring freezing cold temperatures.
I brought this to the attention of a school board member, and he went to visit on one such day. He agreed with me that it wasn’t good, but nothing was ever done about it.
If you will remember back about seven years ago, we adopted a school bond referendum to build a couple of schools in Indian Land, build multipurpose facilities at the high schools, update football facilities, and do other projects at the rest of the county’s schools. Brooklyn Springs was promised a new kitchen in that deal, but they never got it.
Now, remember the trash cans at Indian Land High I mentioned earlier? Last year, Brooklyn Springs had a penny drive to raise funds for the purchase of a trash can to be placed on the playground.
Now the school board is setting the stage for another building project in Indian Land. I realize that Indian Land is growing massively, and I don’t want to argue for or against Indian Land’s needs.
But what about Brooklyn Springs? If you toured Van Wyck Elementary and then drove straight to Brooklyn Springs Elementary and took a tour, you would be appalled. The conditions are terrible! The question is, what is going to be done about it?
It seems to me that we are ignoring basic needs at some schools, while spending every penny we can get our hands on constructing immaculate facilities in Indian Land.
Surely, the district won’t continue to turn a blind eye to Brooklyn Springs. All students in our district deserve access to quality facilities.
Maybe in this next school bond, Brooklyn Springs can at least get the kitchen they were promised last time.
Donna Miller is a retired teacher who lives in Lancaster.