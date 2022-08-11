ROCK HILL — Haile Gold Mine has established the Haile Opportunity Scholarship at York Technical College. The scholarship will provide $30,000 in scholarships to fund five $6,000 awards for York Tech students working toward a degree or certificate in various programs.
Funding for Haile Opportunity Scholarship will begin for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
“We hope the Haile Opportunity Scholarship will open doors to students in our neighboring communities to pursue their educational goals and achieve greater academic success,” said David Londono, Haile Gold Mine executive general manager.
“I am excited for the myriad of students who will take advantage of these scholarships and expand their career outlook.”
The funding will cover five students for tuition, books, associated fees, program-related tools and personal protective equipment.
The Haile Opportunity Scholarship will also provide paid internship and educational opportunities.
The college’s scholarship committee will determine eligible students for this award following federal, state, college and foundation laws, policies and procedures. Final awards will be given through the college’s financial aid office.
Students must complete their FAFSA and the foundation scholarship application, submit a personal one-page statement, a letter of recommendation and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.
“Haile Gold Mine is committed to making positive and lasting impacts on the community. One way we can do this is by supporting the development of educational opportunities,” Londono said.
“We are also hopeful that current and future York Tech students will consider Haile for employment to enhance our operation with the excellent education afforded by the college.”
For this scholarship, the eligible degree programs at York Tech are automotive technology, diesel engine performance, general technology specialization, general engineering technology, engineering transfer, mechanical engineering transfer, industrial maintenance technology, management, utility line worker specialization, mechanical engineering technology, welding and general technology specialization.
Eligible certificate programs are basic electricity, basic welding certificate, residential/commercial wiring and utility line worker.
The Haile Opportunity Scholarship at York Tech is available to all current students.
About York Technical College
York Technical College, a member of the S.C. Technical and Comprehensive Education System, is a public, two-year institution of higher education that offers a variety of associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Through maximizing student success, the college seeks to contribute to the economic growth and development of York, Chester and Lancaster counties and the state.
York Technical College has an open admissions policy for qualified students and annually enrolls about 7,000 credit students.
The college also offers a comprehensive selection of corporate and continuing education courses designed to promote occupational advancement, personal interest and business and industry growth.