LANNWS-08-13-22 YTC MINE SCHOLARSHIP

Haile Gold Mine representative Troy Skaggs, left, and Dr. Stacey Moore, president of York Technical College, display a big check for $30,000 to fund five Haile Opportunity Scholarships of $6,000 each for York Tech students.

 courtesy of York Technical College

ROCK HILL — Haile Gold Mine has established the Haile Opportunity Scholarship at York Technical College. The scholarship will provide $30,000 in scholarships to fund five $6,000 awards for York Tech students working toward a degree or certificate in various programs.

Funding for Haile Opportunity Scholarship will begin for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.

