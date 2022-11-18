The mission field isn’t always across an ocean. It can be right within your neighborhood.
That’s where it is for the members of Greater Frazier AME Zion Church on Willowlake Road.
Its 28-member flock is leading a grassroots effort in the heart of the Promise Neighborhood to build the Greater Victory ER (Equipping/Resource) Center on East Gay Street on the property once known as “The Hill.”
“We are creating a space for the community to use to try to get back on their feet,” said the Rev. Eddie Boykin, pastor at Greater Frazier. “The resource center is much needed in the community and will be a great asset,” said Rachelle Stevenson, who is helping with the project.
The property, at 118 E. Gay St., was recently deeded to Greater Frazier AME Zion Church by Victory Tabernacle. Before that, Hope on the Hill owned the tract.
“This is a big deal, because it’s taken us quite a bit to get here,” Boykin said. “It’s a pretty significant moment to see some redevelopment started in what used to be what I call ‘the heart of Black Lancaster.’ ”
The center is not monetarily tied to, or part of the Promise Neighborhood initiative, a five-year project designed to help children living in the Clinton Elementary School attendance zone have opportunities at success.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Education awarded Partners For Youth a $24.79 million grant over five years to serve the students at Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker and Lancaster High schools.
In addition to the grant money, another $3.2 million was pledged in local funds for the project.
“Promise Neighborhood has never been about money. It’s about partnerships. It’s been about service. It’s been about doing the right thing in the right way and leaving this community better off than when we came,” said Charlene McGriff during an Oct. 4 special presentation before the Lancaster County School Board.
“A lot of folks are sitting on front porches and sitting around doing stuff they ought to not be doing,” Boykin said. “We need to change some of that. A lot of them grew up is church, but ain’t stepped in one for years. We’re going to feed them, clothe them, help them get on their feet and tell them where the nearest church is. There are plenty of churches in the neighborhood. Take your pick, invest in yourself, and pull your life back together.”
Boykin said the vision for the resource center actually started in 2017 and just happened to be in the center of the Promise Neighborhood attendance area.
But that is no fluke, said Pastor William Cox.
“It’s always inspirational when you can see God’s timing and plans come together,” Cox said. “This is going to give us a opportunity to minister and to see what is needed within the community.”
The site prep was done last summer.
The church bought three modular buildings that were once part of the Fort Mill High School campus and is revamping them for the center, which will hopefully open early next year.
Once complete, it will provide about 4,500 square feet of ministry space along the Gay Street corridor.
When it opens, the center’s programs will include after-school student tutoring, a food pantry and free clothing, along with job and career services and apprenticeship opportunities in an area where it is dearly needed. Stevenson noted there are also plans to open a temporary homeless shelter at the center. The key, she said, is developing community partnerships to meet the need.
“It takes a village to get the job done,” she said. Everyone who will be working with the project cares, loves and has hope for the community.”
Cox noted that churches have a responsibility to reach out in love within their respective neighborhoods.
“In the positioning of the project, we are right in the heart of the Promise Neighborhood as a shining lighthouse,” Cox said. “It’s going to be a vital piece of the community and our goal is to provide an opportunity for hope. And yes, there is hope. God said for us to let our lights shine where he places us and that is what we are doing.”