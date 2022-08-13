A 3-year-old girl reported missing from Lancaster on Friday, Aug. 12, has been found safe.
Zoya Meredith was found about 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Fairfax, Va. She was reunited with her caregiver this morning in Virginia.
Her biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, 35, was taken into police custody in Virginia. Meredith will be extradited back to Lancaster, where she will face numerous charges.
Meredith is prohibited by the Department of Social Services with having contact with Zoya, according to the Lancaster Police Department.
Lancaster Police were notified about the missing child at 8:50 a.m. Friday.
Officers went to the child’s address, where the caregiver told police that Meredith entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, took the child and fled in the caregiver’s vehicle without permission, according to a Lancaster Police release.
Lancaster Police, along with other law enforcement agencies and the public’s help, were able to find the child in Virginia.
On behalf of the Lancaster Police Department, I would like to thank all law enforcement agencies that assisted us in finding Zoya Meredith safely," said Lancaster Interim Police Chief Brian Small. "Thank you to the news media for acting quickly to share the child’s photo on your news casts. Thank you to the public for sharing the child’s photo on social media.
"The actions of many people working together helped to bring Zoya home safe.