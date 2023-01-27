A teen who had been missing about two weeks was found safe this week.
Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was found about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Surfside Beach. She was found at a home there by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
She was last seen at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the McDonalds on the S.C. 9 Bypass in Lancaster.
"We are so thankful this ended well, and that Madison has been found safe," said a Lancaster Police Department release. "We are proud of the efforts and hard work by our Special Operations Unit on this case. Thank you to SLED for assisting us with this investigation."
from Lancaster Police Department