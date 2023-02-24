Lancaster Police officers located De’Nyis Brown the morning of Friday, Feb. 24.
The 16-year-old had been missing since Feb. 17.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lancaster Police officers located De’Nyis Brown the morning of Friday, Feb. 24.
The 16-year-old had been missing since Feb. 17.
"We are grateful that he was found and is safe. We thank the public for their help," said Erin Tindal, public information officer with the Lancaster Police Department.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.