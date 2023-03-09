My mother, Jessie Shannon-Cauthen, was featured in your Black History Month profiles. Thanks so much for honoring her in this way. She is such a kind and generous person, so we are so pleased for her to be recognized.
Thanks again to the city of Lancaster and The Lancaster News for doing this. She was so happy when I told her about it.
I have some very fond memories of Lancaster and my upbringing there. It was a place that taught me the value of family and friendships. I went through all of the Lancaster County schools, and graduated from the University of South Carolina, where I was homecoming queen in 1989.
The Lancaster News featured me several times and I'm grateful that the paper wanted to let me express my appreciation for the support that I received as a youngster.
My brothers and I have moved away and have our families in various places, but the memories of Lancaster give us the strength to continue the strong traditions that the Lancaster community taught us.
Thanks again for your efforts and making Black History Month special.
Cassandra “Sandi” Mitchell