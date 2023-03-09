LANNWS-03-11-23 MITCHELL LETTER Girl Scout Troop 627

Jessie Shannon-Cauthen, second from right, co-founded the first Black Girl Scout Troop 627. This photo of the troop was taken in about 1980, several years after it was started.

 Sandi Mitchell

My mother, Jessie Shannon-Cauthen, was featured in your Black History Month profiles. Thanks so much for honoring her in this way. She is such a kind and generous person, so we are so pleased for her to be recognized.

Thanks again to the city of Lancaster and The Lancaster News for doing this. She was so happy when I told her about it.

Trending Videos