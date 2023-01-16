The United Citizens Club of Heath Springs kicked off the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend with its 15th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Handshakes, hugs and hospitality were exchanged as the center filled to near capacity with 121 people excited to gather for fellowship and food. This was the first celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King at the center since January 2020, before the pandemic.
Dr. Zora Denson, director of community relations for Heath Springs, said the town was happy to have an opportunity to celebrate.
“This is indeed a momentous occasion because of the historical background of the United Citizens building and organization,” she said. “We would be remiss if we didn’t honor Martin Luther King Jr. He stood for unity. He stood for sharing and caring, community commitment, and that is what this organization stands for as well.”
The event began with attendees singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and ended with everybody locking arms and holding hands and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore said he was in the fourth grade when King was assassinated.
“I felt like I knew him from all the stories that were told,” Moore said. “He was a drum major for peace. He was for equality for everybody — black and white. He knew we were stronger together than divided.”
The prayer breakfast was open to all, but all the attendees were African American.
The inviting aroma of breakfast wafted through the closed doors and filled the chilly outside air with a warm and welcoming scent. The full breakfast included grits, eggs, bacon and toast with jelly.
Once everyone was seated with their plates, the keynote speaker, Kacy Walker, delivered a fitting metaphorical message comparing the civil rights movement in America to a four-course meal in a fine restaurant.
Walker, a former Marine, is the owner of the Lancaster-based Semper Fi Tours, a transportation business.
Walker began his speech with a caveat.
“We can’t complain and not get involved,” he said.
He then described America, the land of prosperity and promise, as a fine restaurant that serves four-course meals, including appetizers, sides, entrees and dessert.
“Picture a black, hungry American who has been sitting in the restaurant waiting for the four-course experience for 400 years,” he said.
Lincoln came along and with the Emancipation Proclamation and 13th Amendment, and demanded the establishment offer the basic necessities of water and bread to the hungry diner. Then Lincoln was assassinated and progress was halted.
A hundred years later, King helped pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In essence, King took the menu to the black diner and explained the four-course meal to the hungry African American.
Walker said the civil rights movement was the appetizer, equal education was the sides, and land and home ownership was the entree.
Dessert, which is yet to be served, is the end of racism, Walker said.
He ended on a note of hope, reminding the audience that “we, as a people, will get to the promised land.”
The event showcased the talent of Willie Mackey, singing “Strength Like No Other” and “A Change is Gonna Come.”
An unplanned highlight came from 20-year-old Juliyah Brevard, the granddaughter of the late Mary Brevard, one of the founding members of the United Citizens Community Center.
Brevard felt called to be at the event, so she drove through the night from Clark Atlanta University to attend the breakfast. She sang “For Your Glory” and invited everyone to join the movement of light and love and to remember they are children of God.
The event was made possible by sponsors, including the following churches: Bright Light Baptist, David Stand AME Zion, New Hope Missionary Baptist, Red Hill Baptist and Salem AME Zion.
After the event, Denson put things in perspective.
“The celebration goes beyond eating,” she said. “We are going to do the work now. Heath Springs, Lancaster, the county, need to do the work. Our children are so important, economically, we need to work. We need to be about the work, the doing.”