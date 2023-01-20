The Renaissance Club of Sun City Carolina Lakes (SCCL) staged its 13th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, to a standing-room-only crowd at The Lodge in Sun City.

Over the years, the event has evolved from a simple ceremony to a complicated, informative and inspiring theatrical production reenacting events leading to King’s recognition as one of the great American leaders of the 20th century.

